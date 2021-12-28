Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) will report $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.76. Saul Centers posted earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Saul Centers.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BFS. Raymond James increased their price objective on Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

BFS traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.04. The stock had a trading volume of 810 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,411. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 1.11. Saul Centers has a one year low of $29.65 and a one year high of $54.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.68%.

In related news, Director Mark Sullivan III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Page Lansdale sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $44,112.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,876 shares of company stock worth $456,322. Insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Saul Centers by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Saul Centers by 187.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in Saul Centers in the third quarter worth about $319,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Saul Centers by 29.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Saul Centers by 11.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

