SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.85

Shares of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.85 and traded as low as $18.85. SB Financial Group shares last traded at $18.85, with a volume of 4,400 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $131.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $16.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SB Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is 16.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 8,810.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 458,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 61.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.68% of the company’s stock.

About SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG)

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

