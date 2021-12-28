Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 611,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,127,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,431,000 after purchasing an additional 29,280 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,194,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $539,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,214 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 112,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 47,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 25th. Oddo Securities initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $29.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $21.13 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.38.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

