Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) is Mather Group LLC.’s 6th Largest Position

Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,549,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735,385 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 6.3% of Mather Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $260,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,096,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,717,000 after buying an additional 4,328,727 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,165,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,666,000 after purchasing an additional 156,870 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,676,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,740,000 after purchasing an additional 387,159 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,578,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,162,000 after acquiring an additional 142,843 shares during the period. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,507,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,441,000 after acquiring an additional 186,933 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $29.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.46. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

