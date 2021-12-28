Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Total Investment Management Inc.

Total Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495,473 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 0.2% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 23,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $113.71 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $88.78 and a 12-month high of $113.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.94.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

