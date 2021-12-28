Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Bought by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 47,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEE stock opened at $67.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.78 and a fifty-two week high of $67.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.32%.

SEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

