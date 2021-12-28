Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 11,510 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577,874 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in First Busey were worth $14,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 48,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,550,000 after buying an additional 29,045 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 2.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 1.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 14.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,015,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,031,000 after buying an additional 126,539 shares in the last quarter. 46.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on First Busey from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

First Busey stock opened at $27.23 on Tuesday. First Busey Co. has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.01.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $104.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.41 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.25%. Research analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.82%.

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

