Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 1,269 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $9,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Encompass Health by 54.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Encompass Health by 75.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Encompass Health by 377.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EHC. TheStreet downgraded Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.30.

NYSE EHC opened at $64.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.07. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $89.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

