Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 23,728 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,187,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,728 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $11,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 33.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 24.5% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 17.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 17.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 206,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.24, a current ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $13.11.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.20). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -280.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESRT. Evercore ISI cut Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

