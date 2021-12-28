Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 302,714 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 49.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 302,714 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $9,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Evolent Health by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Evolent Health by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Evolent Health by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Evolent Health by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Evolent Health by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evolent Health stock opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.02 and its 200 day moving average is $25.57. Evolent Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $34.60.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $222.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.18 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Evolent Health news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $4,479,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $607,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,000 shares of company stock worth $6,965,160 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EVH shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

