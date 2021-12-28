SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.35

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.35 and last traded at $19.35, with a volume of 128 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.64.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SEGXF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of SEGRO in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.85.

Get SEGRO alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.27.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.