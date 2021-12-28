Seizert Capital Partners LLC Acquires 57,632 Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) by 158.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,632 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.62% of OneWater Marine worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONEW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in OneWater Marine during the third quarter worth $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in OneWater Marine by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONEW stock opened at $55.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $839.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.76. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.65 and a 1 year high of $56.78.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $280.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.80 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OneWater Marine news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $666,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,138 shares of company stock valued at $5,454,572. 24.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on OneWater Marine in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.88.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

