Seizert Capital Partners LLC Cuts Position in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of CRA International worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 14.9% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 308,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,672,000 after buying an additional 40,079 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CRA International by 31.0% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 18,762 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in CRA International by 43.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CRA International in the third quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CRA International by 69.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRA International stock opened at $95.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.58. CRA International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.43 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.98.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. CRA International had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 6.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CRA International, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Holthausen sold 7,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $761,581.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

CRA International Profile

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

