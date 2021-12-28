Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $685,000 Stake in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Miller Industries worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Miller Industries by 13.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,568 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC raised its position in Miller Industries by 7.2% during the third quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 59,501 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Miller Industries during the third quarter worth $446,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Miller Industries during the third quarter worth $281,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Miller Industries by 2.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Miller Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

NYSE MLR opened at $32.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $374.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.60. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.51 and a 1 year high of $47.57.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $164.72 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 8.92%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Miller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

