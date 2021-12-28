Seizert Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 83.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In related news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total value of $4,875,854.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total transaction of $5,910,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,105,646 over the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORLY stock opened at $692.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $653.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $614.87. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $696.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $645.27.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.