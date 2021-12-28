Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,135 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Computer Programs and Systems were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPSI. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 90,380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CPSI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $36,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Troy D. Rosser sold 11,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $363,527.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,818 shares of company stock worth $536,403. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $29.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $37.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.37 million, a PE ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.74.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $70.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.12 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 5.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Computer Programs and Systems Profile

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.