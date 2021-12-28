Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 286 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Standex International were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SXI. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Standex International by 25.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Standex International by 6.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Standex International in the third quarter valued at about $1,995,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Standex International in the third quarter valued at about $486,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Standex International by 10.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

SXI opened at $109.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.82. Standex International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.12 and a fifty-two week high of $121.44.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. Standex International had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.89%.

In related news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 9,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $1,079,680.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,085 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SXI. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Standex International Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

