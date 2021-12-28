Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.35

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.35 and last traded at $21.77, with a volume of 16815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.54.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of Sekisui House from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Sekisui House, Ltd. engages in the construction, sale, purchase, and administration of real estate properties; design, execution, contracting and supervision of construction projects; real estate brokerage and landscaping. It operates through the following segments: Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fee, Houses for Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, Overseas Business, and Others.

