Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,571 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brigham Minerals were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 111,563.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 12,272 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 20.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the second quarter valued at about $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $365,821.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 45,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $1,012,843.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,224 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,964 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MNRL opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $41.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,454.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MNRL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brigham Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

