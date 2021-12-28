Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in AON by 0.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 97,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,903,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in AON by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 50,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,467,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in AON by 9.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.89.

AON stock opened at $298.43 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $200.65 and a twelve month high of $326.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $65.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.74 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.37.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

