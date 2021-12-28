Sentry Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,209 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $997,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 32.9% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 35,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% during the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW opened at $253.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.84 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.46 and its 200 day moving average is $214.89. The stock has a market cap of $170.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.80%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.61.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

