Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $549,000 Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 139,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 58,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,021,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,602,000 after buying an additional 366,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $1,535,000. 77.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW opened at $243.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.21. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.89 and a 12 month high of $246.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.74%.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.13.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

