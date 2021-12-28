Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $735,000 Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 12.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 182,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,789,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.6% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.61.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,507 shares of company stock worth $1,745,255. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PNC opened at $201.07 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.60 and a 52-week high of $217.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.32 and its 200-day moving average is $195.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $84.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.20%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.