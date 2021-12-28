Sentry Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 43.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.4% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808,798 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $911,021,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 15.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,118,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,321,000 after buying an additional 2,197,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,400,968,000 after buying an additional 1,777,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 25,239.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,748,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,031,000 after buying an additional 1,741,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $169.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.76. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $151.47 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The firm has a market cap of $446.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.38%.

A number of analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

