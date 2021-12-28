Sepio Capital LP Acquires 354 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth $69,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth $231,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELS stock opened at $86.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.22. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $88.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 60.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.58.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.11%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ELS. Citigroup lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.22.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

