Sepio Capital LP Has $454,000 Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 1,334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Trade Desk by 900.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 291.8% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Trade Desk by 4,140.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 900.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $97.68 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $114.09. The company has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.37, a P/E/G ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.58.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.90.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $139,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 313,389 shares of company stock valued at $32,995,056. 10.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

