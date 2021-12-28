Sepio Capital LP Increases Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,499,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 366.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,341,000 after buying an additional 53,064 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb stock opened at $171.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $109.08 billion and a PE ratio of -14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $129.71 and a one year high of $219.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.31 and a 200 day moving average of $162.78.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total value of $7,195,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $39,990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,204,824 shares of company stock valued at $220,608,091. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Airbnb from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.