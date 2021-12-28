Sepio Capital LP Purchases 9 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 57.4% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,189,000 after buying an additional 139,771 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 76.8% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,190,000 after purchasing an additional 98,441 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,855,659,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Booking by 1,657.7% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 53,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,537,000 after purchasing an additional 50,643 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Booking by 86.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 102,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,642,000 after purchasing an additional 47,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total value of $449,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,608,453 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BKNG opened at $2,394.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.41, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,343.57 and a 200 day moving average of $2,299.58. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,860.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2,687.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,745.50.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

