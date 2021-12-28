ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $87.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. ServisFirst Bancshares has a one year low of $39.46 and a one year high of $88.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.04.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 46.29%. The company had revenue of $104.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

SFBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

In related news, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $38,450.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $2,723,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,092 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $14,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

