SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 195,312 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 390.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,312 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLY. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 7.3% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 766,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,300,000 after buying an additional 52,171 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,705,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,048,000 after buying an additional 52,933 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 56.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,039,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,389,000 after buying an additional 734,439 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 13.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 326,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after buying an additional 39,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on VLY shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.94.

Shares of VLY opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.18. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.43.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $343.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.41 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 31.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

