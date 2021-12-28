SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ASGN were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in ASGN by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 274,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,600,000 after purchasing an additional 34,060 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in ASGN by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 81,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in ASGN by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in ASGN by 476.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 34,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in ASGN by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ASGN. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASGN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.60.

NYSE ASGN opened at $124.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.51. ASGN Incorporated has a one year low of $79.99 and a one year high of $131.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 2.05.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.11. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $1,200,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marty R. Kittrell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.65, for a total value of $183,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,962,755 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

