SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 75.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 146,265 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Incyte by 2.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 81.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Incyte by 6.7% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Incyte by 3.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 100.0% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $26,712.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte stock opened at $73.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.72. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $101.47.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, December 17th. Truist cut their target price on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.30.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

