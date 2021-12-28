SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 146.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,778 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Service Co. International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCI. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $76,884.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total transaction of $5,161,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 103,371 shares of company stock worth $7,105,092 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

SCI opened at $71.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.41. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $45.63 and a 52-week high of $71.10.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

