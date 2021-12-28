Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) will announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Shaw Communications’ earnings. Shaw Communications posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shaw Communications will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Shaw Communications.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.23. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SJR. Royal Bank of Canada raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

NYSE:SJR opened at $29.99 on Friday. Shaw Communications has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.08.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0801 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 159.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 0.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 659,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the second quarter worth about $12,678,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Shaw Communications by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

