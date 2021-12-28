Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 10,000 Shares of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) by 59.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sensus Healthcare were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 13.0% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 81,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 18.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 34,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Shares of SRTS opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.59 million, a P/E ratio of -408.00 and a beta of 0.42. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $8.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.81.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 21,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $170,834.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Brad Cohen sold 5,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $37,566.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,668 shares of company stock worth $670,220 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensus Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.94.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.