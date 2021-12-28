Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 10,110 Shares of Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) by 77.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 10,110 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Virtus Total Return Fund by 164.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 26,526 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Virtus Total Return Fund by 4.7% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 175,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Virtus Total Return Fund by 6.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Virtus Total Return Fund by 7.5% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 15,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTR stock opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.62. Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $10.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.14%.

Virtus Total Return Fund Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

