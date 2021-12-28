Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 4,400 Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 21.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRNE. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.69 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.26.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.19). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 166.48% and a negative net margin of 692.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SRNE shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

