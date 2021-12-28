Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 10 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at $971,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 252.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,142,000 after acquiring an additional 10,236 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 13.2% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 13.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

NYSE CMG opened at $1,766.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.70 billion, a PE ratio of 70.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,745.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,755.52. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,256.27 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,715.00 to $1,845.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,747.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,008.04.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.