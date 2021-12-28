Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 309 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CI. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Cigna by 105.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,382 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,785,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Cigna by 74.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,909,194 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $452,612,000 after purchasing an additional 815,054 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 101.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 854,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $202,541,000 after purchasing an additional 429,443 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Cigna by 299.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 468,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $111,155,000 after purchasing an additional 351,597 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CI. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.04.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $227.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.93. The company has a market cap of $75.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $190.88 and a 12-month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.81%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

