Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter valued at $330,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 14.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 112,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.9% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 885,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,024,000 after acquiring an additional 41,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.86.

MSM stock opened at $84.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.47 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.05.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $848.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.63 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.06%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.81%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

