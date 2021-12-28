Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 16,436 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,436 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $9,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 19.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,727,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,698,000 after acquiring an additional 285,343 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 16.3% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 28,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 23.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 798,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,397,000 after acquiring an additional 152,222 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 172.9% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 36,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 23,307 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 9.7% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $56.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.91 and a 52 week high of $212.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.92 and its 200 day moving average is $92.57. The company has a market cap of $70.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -712.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

