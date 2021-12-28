Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 11,908 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $8,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 161.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 93.8% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.5% in the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $178,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,516 shares of company stock worth $3,809,919 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $231.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.03. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $138.14 and a 12-month high of $238.28.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSCO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.59.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

