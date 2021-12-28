Shell Asset Management Co. Has $6.53 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 8.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $6,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Amundi acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,762,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Xylem by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,265,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,155,000 after purchasing an additional 400,195 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Xylem by 4,439.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 344,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,281,000 after purchasing an additional 336,430 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Xylem by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 542,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,026,000 after purchasing an additional 263,357 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Xylem by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,586,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,319,000 after purchasing an additional 254,233 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total transaction of $704,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,238 shares of company stock worth $8,713,136. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.09.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $118.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.63. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.63 and a 1-year high of $138.78. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

