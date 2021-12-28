Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 9.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,022 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $7,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SEDG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $441.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.75.

In other news, Director Doron Inbar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $1,056,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total value of $1,235,744.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,305 shares of company stock valued at $15,676,312. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $285.60 on Tuesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 107.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.31.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $526.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

