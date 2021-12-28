Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 18,899 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,899 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $8,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.98.

Shares of CSX opened at $37.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $82.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.83 and a 200 day moving average of $33.84. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $37.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. CSX’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.27%.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

