Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 3,392 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 41.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $7,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TDG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $701.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.72.

Shares of TDG opened at $627.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $621.69 and a 200 day moving average of $629.27. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $517.37 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03. The firm has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.56.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.72, for a total value of $6,574,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.17, for a total value of $6,271,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $46,679,885. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.