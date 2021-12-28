Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 201,512 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 168,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,512 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $6,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KR. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 61,787,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727,614 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,077,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,835 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Kroger by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,142,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kroger by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,766,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

In other news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,004,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $1,150,051.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,196 shares of company stock worth $3,075,028. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR opened at $43.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $47.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

