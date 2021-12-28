Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Shares Sold by Tortoise Index Solutions LLC

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,712 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHLX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 645.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,841,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,253 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,602,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,646 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 725.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,533,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,975 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,943,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,226,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,888,000 after acquiring an additional 298,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHLX opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.51. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.82 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 97.85% and a net margin of 106.61%. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.60%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHLX shares. Citigroup cut Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.42.

Shell Midstream Partners Profile

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

