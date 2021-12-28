SHIELD Price Reaches $0.0003 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $152,747.52 and approximately $8.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SHIELD has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,606.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,943.79 or 0.07950104 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.65 or 0.00303682 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $454.14 or 0.00915482 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00012296 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00073227 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.70 or 0.00434824 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006962 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.63 or 0.00253248 BTC.

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

