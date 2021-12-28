Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SFT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shift Technologies during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Shift Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Shift Technologies by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SFT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,178,948. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Shift Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.95 million. Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 79.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shift Technologies will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

